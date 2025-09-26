I was asked today if I believe Charlie Kirk was a racist.

I said, “Do you mean like the Democrat Party?”

No — I don't believe, if given the chance, Charlie would have destroyed the Black family by removing the Black man from the home. I believe he would tell Black men to marry young, have children, and fiercely protect their families.

No — I don’t believe, if given the chance, Charlie would have destroyed the incentive to work by making people dependent upon government for survival. I believe he would strengthen the link between work, survival, and dignity — that if you don’t work, you don’t eat.

No — I don’t believe, if given the chance, Charlie would have forced Black children into failing schools. I believe he would fight for school choice, knowing parents — not bureaucrats — know what’s best for their children.

No — I don’t believe, if given the chance, Charlie would have taught young people to live by the rules of humanism, “doing whatever seems right in their own eyes.” I believe he would have told them: control your orgasms, get married, build strong families, and place your hope in Jesus.



