Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Beautiful Evening's avatar
Sharon Beautiful Evening
Sep 26

What a wondrous summit you are planning, Kathy - I cannot afford the amount required to attend...but I'll be praying that it bears GOOD FRUIT for mutual, honest compassionate DEBATE (which is the keystone of Charlie Kirk and his TPUSA group).

JEHOVAH JIREH!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Kathy Barnette
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture