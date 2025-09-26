I was asked today if I believe Charlie Kirk was a racist.
I said, “Do you mean like the Democrat Party?”
No — I don’t believe, if given the chance, Charlie would have destroyed the Black family by removing the Black man from the home.
I believe he would tell Black men to marry young, have children, and fiercely protect their families.
No — I don’t believe, if given the chance, Charlie would have destroyed the incentive to work by making people dependent upon government for survival.
I believe he would strengthen the link between work, survival, and dignity — that if you don’t work, you don’t eat.
No — I don’t believe, if given the chance, Charlie would have forced Black children into failing schools.
I believe he would fight for school choice, knowing parents — not bureaucrats — know what’s best for their children.
No — I don’t believe, if given the chance, Charlie would have taught young people to live by the rules of humanism, “doing whatever seems right in their own eyes.”
I believe he would have told them: control your orgasms, get married, build strong families, and place your hope in Jesus.
What a wondrous summit you are planning, Kathy - I cannot afford the amount required to attend...but I'll be praying that it bears GOOD FRUIT for mutual, honest compassionate DEBATE (which is the keystone of Charlie Kirk and his TPUSA group).
JEHOVAH JIREH!!