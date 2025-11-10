Click and listen when a young Black girl stood up and said, “I just might be a Republican,” the room erupted. Watch this powerful, unscripted moment as a Democrat—standing before a room of Conservatives—admits she’s rethinking everything she’s been told.

This is what Seed & Roots is all about: honest conversations that bridge divides and awaken something deeper in all of us. We can’t reach everyone, but we can reach one.



👉 Each one reach one.

🌱 Faith. Family. Future of Work.

🎥 Subscribe for more powerful moments and real conversations that move hearts and minds.

Click: Now we persuade Mamdani’s voters…

Stay connected:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Kathy4Truth

Website: www.KathyBarnette.com

Twitter: / kathy4truth

Audacy: The Kathy Barnette Show

Instagram: / kathy4truth

Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/Kathy4TruthFB