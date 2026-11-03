Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

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Get out and vote!!!!

Polls close at 8pm...
Kathy Barnette's avatar
Kathy Barnette

This midterm election will come down to who wants it more. Whoever turnout their voters WIN!!!

Get out and vote.

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