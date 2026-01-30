Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Beautiful Evening's avatar
Sharon Beautiful Evening
3h

Amen, Kathy! The DEMONrats obviously misinterpreted our Divinely-inspired U S Constitution (on purpose, of course).

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kathy Barnette · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture