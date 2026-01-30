Don Lemon Is Wrong: Freedom of the Press Does NOT Trump Religion
The First Amendment protects Americans from government censorship - not from basic laws, consent, or common sense.
Freedom of the Press does not grant access to private property, does not override freedom of religion, and does not allow reporters to disrupt worship services.
When constitutional rights are misused as weapons, freedom erodes for everyone. Let's set the record straight.
Amen, Kathy! The DEMONrats obviously misinterpreted our Divinely-inspired U S Constitution (on purpose, of course).