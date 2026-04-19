Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

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Peter Mancini's avatar
Peter Mancini
2d

Democrats are focused because they hate America, and they hate Trump, as much as we love both. And unfortunately we don’t have representation that share our love of country. The Republican party is a collection of feckless quislings unsure of whether to scratch their watch or wind their watch. Too many times American citizens answered the call, they went door to door, they made calls, they sacrificed time, talent, & treasure. And the Republican Party rewarded us with the middle finger. Americans are fed up with republicans, and many will stay home in November, not because of Trump, but because we have NO representation.

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Terry Story's avatar
Terry Story
2d

country we are talking about. If anyone thinks that it is OK for people to just travel to other countries based on what they would like, maybe they should take a look at the immigration laws in countries like Australia and Canada among others. They are NOT illegal immigrants, they have no right to be in a country that has not allowed them access legally, and that is true of any country on Earth. The United States is a sovereign nation based on law, and those laws include immigration laws. If someone has issues with those laws then they should be working to change what they think is wrong with them, and that does not mean unfettered admittance to a nation of their choice no matter what nation or commonwealth. Every time I see someone say illegal immigrants it grates on my nerves. They are not immigrants, they are aliens that are illegally occupying space in a country in which they have no legal standing and no legal right to be there. They are illegal aliens, and there is no better descriptive term for their status in whichever

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