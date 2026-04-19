Democrats Are Focused. So Why Are We Chasing This? (7 Months Left)
VIDEO: Watch the full breakdown...
Democrats are laser-focused and organized. While Operation Epic Fury unfolds, we’re distracted, exhausted and chasing memes — with only 7 months until the midterms. If Democrats take the House, it’s game over.
The 14th Amendment was written after the Civil War to protect the rights of freed slaves — not to grant automatic citizenship to the children of illegal immigrants.
Section 1 is crystal clear in its original intent: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof…” That jurisdiction clause matters. A lot. In my latest video, I break down the history, the text, and why this amendment was never meant to be a blanket “birthright citizenship” policy for those who enter the country illegally.
We’ve watched this loophole get stretched far beyond what the framers intended — and the consequences are playing out at our borders every single day. If you care about the Constitution, rule of law, and what “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” actually means, this one is for you. Watch the full video here: Watch Now: Born in the USA... But Who Was the 14th Amendment Really For?
What do you think? Was the 14th Amendment intended for this? Drop your thoughts below — and share this with someone who still believes in the actual meaning of our founding documents. Truth over narrative. Always. — Kathy
Surprise. Surprise. Instead of wealthy white liberals personally funding the cause they champion, the money came through public revenue streams tied in part to cannabis sales tax, property-related taxes, and other taxpayer-backed sources.
In this episode of The Kathy Barnette Show, we break down what’s happening inside the Republican Party—and why the SAVE Act, a bill requiring proof of citizenship for federal voter registration, may face resistance from within.
Is this political dysfunction… or something more deliberate?
Kathy walks through:
1. What the SAVE Act actually does (and why it matters)
2. Why passing it should be straightforward under Republican control
3. The internal resistance building inside the GOP
4. Whether this is weakness, strategy, or something else entirely
This is bigger than one bill. It’s about whether those in power are willing to act—and what happens when they don’t.
Democrats are focused because they hate America, and they hate Trump, as much as we love both. And unfortunately we don’t have representation that share our love of country. The Republican party is a collection of feckless quislings unsure of whether to scratch their watch or wind their watch. Too many times American citizens answered the call, they went door to door, they made calls, they sacrificed time, talent, & treasure. And the Republican Party rewarded us with the middle finger. Americans are fed up with republicans, and many will stay home in November, not because of Trump, but because we have NO representation.
country we are talking about. If anyone thinks that it is OK for people to just travel to other countries based on what they would like, maybe they should take a look at the immigration laws in countries like Australia and Canada among others. They are NOT illegal immigrants, they have no right to be in a country that has not allowed them access legally, and that is true of any country on Earth. The United States is a sovereign nation based on law, and those laws include immigration laws. If someone has issues with those laws then they should be working to change what they think is wrong with them, and that does not mean unfettered admittance to a nation of their choice no matter what nation or commonwealth. Every time I see someone say illegal immigrants it grates on my nerves. They are not immigrants, they are aliens that are illegally occupying space in a country in which they have no legal standing and no legal right to be there. They are illegal aliens, and there is no better descriptive term for their status in whichever