Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

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Glenn O'Bannon's avatar
Glenn O'Bannon
Aug 26

I didn’t read the whole thing but I liked it because I assume this is sarcasm. What the heck, S Carolina?!!

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1 reply by Kathy Barnette
Vince Phillips's avatar
Vince Phillips
Aug 26

Kathy, please write regarding the WNBA.

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