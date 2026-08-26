Click here to watch.
South Carolina, you clearly picked the *better* person to be one of the 100 most powerful people in America.
Q: Senator, is Taiwan and the South China Sea national security issues for the United States?
A: “Um... I’m sorry, could you repeat the question?”
We’ve learned nothing.
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Either everyone in this photograph is a woman OR none of them are women. You can’t have it both ways. Pick.
I didn’t read the whole thing but I liked it because I assume this is sarcasm. What the heck, S Carolina?!!
Kathy, please write regarding the WNBA.