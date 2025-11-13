Are we drifting onto Venezuela’s timeline—and what does NYC’s election of Zohran Mamdani signal for America?

In this interview, Daniel Di Martino (born, raised and fled Venezuela; economist and advocate) breaks down hard-earned lessons from Caracas to the U.S.: inflation, price controls, speech and culture, and whether America’s radicalization is organic or influenced by regimes like Venezuela and China. We finish with concrete guardrails for families, voters, and small businesses.

Stay connected:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Kathy4Truth/videos

Website: www.KathyBarnette.com

Twitter: / kathy4truth

Audacy: The Kathy Barnette Show

Instagram: / kathy4truth

Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/Kathy4TruthFB