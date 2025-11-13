Compassion With Guardrails—Save America from the Venezuelan Trap
Mamdani Coalition: Not Who You Think It Is
Are we drifting onto Venezuela’s timeline—and what does NYC’s election of Zohran Mamdani signal for America?
In this interview, Daniel Di Martino (born, raised and fled Venezuela; economist and advocate) breaks down hard-earned lessons from Caracas to the U.S.: inflation, price controls, speech and culture, and whether America’s radicalization is organic or influenced by regimes like Venezuela and China. We finish with concrete guardrails for families, voters, and small businesses.
Stay connected:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Kathy4Truth/videos
Website: www.KathyBarnette.com
Twitter: / kathy4truth
Audacy: The Kathy Barnette Show
Instagram: / kathy4truth
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/Kathy4TruthFB
This Substack is reader-supported. My promise to you is to seek after and lift up Truth. Your donation make that lift just a little bit easier. Blessings.