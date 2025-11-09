Today I’m struck by how direct this is. God isn’t speaking to a crowd; He’s speaking to me. Not “you all.” Me. He instructs me to delight—to be deliciously happy in Him. Not in headlines. Not in polls. Not in last Tuesday’s election results (even if they had gone my way).

When my joy is rooted in the unchanging God, I don’t have to live on the emotional rollercoaster—up when things look good, down when they don’t, dizzy when evil people do arrogant, self-serving things that wound the innocent. Even in this, I can delight myself in the Lord. That’s the command.

And here’s the promise: “He shall give you the desires of thine heart.”

Not the whims of my mood, but the deep desires He’s shaping within me:

Peace that stills anxious hearts and quiets our homes.

Goodness that overcomes cynicism and corruption.

Innocence protected for our children.

Work with purpose —jobs that use our gifts and dignify our days.

Strong, secure families that endure storms and pass on hope.

This is not escapism. It’s alignment. When I delight in Him, He tunes my heart to want what He wants—and then He delights to give it.

My prayer today:

Lord, I choose to delight in You—because You are God, I choose to dance deliriously underneath Your wings…before results, beyond outcomes, above the noise. Plant Your desires deep in my heart and bring them to life: peace in our communities, protection for our children, purposeful work, and families made strong. Amen.

If this speaks to you, take one minute right now: whisper “I delight in You, Lord,” and watch how your heart steadies—even while the world keeps spinning.

~Blessings…

