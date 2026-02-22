Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
tom blair's avatar
tom blair
21h

I think it would be a good idea for you not to mention Candace Owens anymore. She is standing for universalism. God bless her.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kathy Barnette · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture