With Friends Like Charlie’s, Who Needs Enemies? takes a closer look at Charlie Kirk's inner circle and the dynamics surrounding his closest allies. As controversy builds within segments of the conservative movement, loyalty is being tested and silence is becoming harder to ignore. When pressure rises, alliances reveal themselves.

New Jeffrey Epstein documents include emails containing the line: "Delete These Emails." In this episode, I read directly — word-for-word — from those emails and examine the names referenced in those communications.

This episode examines the growing problem of influence without responsibility in conservative media, using Candace Owens as a case study. After a viral post sparked over 100,000 impressions and intense backlash, Kathy Barnette breaks down how conspiracy thinking, grievance culture, and moral permission slips are radicalizing parts of the Right.

When constitutional rights are misused as weapons, freedom erodes for everyone. Let's set the record straight.

