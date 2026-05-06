Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

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Daniel Yogman
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While I would not consider myself any great fan of Laura Loomer, when it comes to Candace Owens she has hit the proverbial nail squarely on the head.

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1 reply by Kathy Barnette
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Brutus
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Happy about what? Laura Loomer is just another fake, non-semitic jew who spends all her time going after anyone who is even slightly critical of her Golden Calf; the terrorist state of Zionist Israel! Candace Owens is in Loomer's crosshairs because she has consistantly and righteously called out the Israeli government for its many atrocities, not the least of which is the slaughter of millions of Palestinians throughout the 78 years of their existance! Kathy, you need to wake up! Read Ilan Pappe's "The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine"...the other side of the story! Many of those Palestinians are Christians! Laura Loomer is just another loud mouth whining fake jew who wants everyone to believe that Palestinians are worthy of death because they won't cooperate with their colonizers and leave Palestine!

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