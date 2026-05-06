Candace Owens Got Loomered!
...and you should be happy about it.
Someone finally matched the energy of Candace Owens and did to her what she’s been doing to others for years. Most of us know that widows and orphaned children are off limits. But for a narcissist like Candace, she knows no such limits.
Her YouTube channel gets over 1M views a DAY. Candace is injecting into the culture and fanning the flames of hate, nastiness, division… and pure evil. And I, for one, am glad someone with a large enough platform matched her energy.
It doesn’t matter if you like Laura Loomer or not. Each of us have a purpose. The key is to know it and to get after it. Blessings. Click to watch full video.
The 14th Amendment was written after the Civil War to protect the rights of freed slaves — not to grant automatic citizenship to the children of illegal immigrants.
Section 1 is crystal clear in its original intent: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof…” That jurisdiction clause matters. A lot. In my latest video, I break down the history, the text, and why this amendment was never meant to be a blanket “birthright citizenship” policy for those who enter the country illegally.
We’ve watched this loophole get stretched far beyond what the framers intended — and the consequences are playing out at our borders every single day. If you care about the Constitution, rule of law, and what “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” actually means, this one is for you. Watch the full video here: Watch Now: Born in the USA... But Who Was the 14th Amendment Really For?
What do you think? Was the 14th Amendment intended for this? Drop your thoughts below — and share this with someone who still believes in the actual meaning of our founding documents. Truth over narrative. Always. — Kathy
Surprise. Surprise. Instead of wealthy white liberals personally funding the cause they champion, the money came through public revenue streams tied in part to cannabis sales tax, property-related taxes, and other taxpayer-backed sources.
In this episode of The Kathy Barnette Show, we break down what’s happening inside the Republican Party—and why the SAVE Act, a bill requiring proof of citizenship for federal voter registration, may face resistance from within.
Is this political dysfunction… or something more deliberate?
Kathy walks through:
1. What the SAVE Act actually does (and why it matters)
2. Why passing it should be straightforward under Republican control
3. The internal resistance building inside the GOP
4. Whether this is weakness, strategy, or something else entirely
This is bigger than one bill. It’s about whether those in power are willing to act—and what happens when they don’t.
While I would not consider myself any great fan of Laura Loomer, when it comes to Candace Owens she has hit the proverbial nail squarely on the head.
Happy about what? Laura Loomer is just another fake, non-semitic jew who spends all her time going after anyone who is even slightly critical of her Golden Calf; the terrorist state of Zionist Israel! Candace Owens is in Loomer's crosshairs because she has consistantly and righteously called out the Israeli government for its many atrocities, not the least of which is the slaughter of millions of Palestinians throughout the 78 years of their existance! Kathy, you need to wake up! Read Ilan Pappe's "The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine"...the other side of the story! Many of those Palestinians are Christians! Laura Loomer is just another loud mouth whining fake jew who wants everyone to believe that Palestinians are worthy of death because they won't cooperate with their colonizers and leave Palestine!