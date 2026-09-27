Mississippi transformed its schools and changed the trajectory of its children. So why not Philadelphia?

REGISTER HERE

On Saturday, October 24, the 2nd Annual F3 Forum comes to Germantown for an urgent conversation about our children.

The F3 Forum: Faith • Family • And the Future of Education in America

Saturday, October 24 | 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

The Braid Mill, Germantown

Caribbean fusion brunch included

We intentionally kept admission affordable. Germantown-area residents, pastors, and teachers may attend for FREE—but registration is required.

Seating is limited.

Reserve your seat at KathyBarnette.com

Please register and share this invitation with someone who belongs in the room.

Kathy Barnette

Founder, Seed & Roots Initiatives

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Is the rhetoric finally catching up to the consequences? In this fiery sit-down, Kathy goes toe-to-toe with a jaw-dropping clip and asks the question nobody on the other side wants to answer: how do you put the genie back in the bottle once you've told an entire base that the other side is "literally Hitler"?

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