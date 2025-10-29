Bill Gates Breaks From Climate Alarmism
Is Bill Gates shifting?
Just 4 years ago, @BillGates was seriously talking about “dimming” the sun via solar geoengineering. Yes, the sun.
Now, for some inexplicable reason, the climate’s not so bad after all? Stop listening to these people. Please!!!
