We’ve added something extraordinary to this year’s October 24th F3 Forum: an opportunity to tour a historic Underground Railroad site in Germantown. Reserve Your Seat Today - Space Is Limited

Think about the significance.

What kind of future are we preparing for our children?

After discussing our children’s future, we’ll step into a place where people risked everything to help others secure their freedom.

We all have an obligation to live well because of those who came before us.

America’s history includes grievous wrongs. It also includes people who confronted those wrongs, sacrificed to correct them, and insisted that our nation become better.

That willingness to confront our failures and pursue progress deserves our pride.

Come see how far our nation has come—and consider what our generation owes the next.

Let’s be proud of the blood that flows through our veins. We carry the inheritance of people who did the hard things when it was their turn. Some sought freedom. Others opened their doors, putting their own safety at risk to help them.

Now it is our turn.

Our children need that same courage from us—in our homes, our schools, and our communities. That’s why we’re gathering for our 2nd annual F3 Forum: Faith • Family • Future of Education in America.

Can Philadelphia Become America’s Next Mississippi Miracle?

Join us Saturday, October 24, from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. in Germantown, Philadelphia, followed by this special tour. Caribbean fusion lunch is included.

Tour spaces are VERY limited. Community Champion and Vision Sponsors will automatically receive first choice. Remaining spaces will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tour timing and reservation details will follow.

General admission to the forum is $35. Pastors, teachers, and Germantown residents attend free, but everyone must register.

👉 Register for the F3 Forum here.

Come remember. Come be proud. Come ready to do the hard things while it is our turn.

Kathy B.

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