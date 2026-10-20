We’re debating whether the test is too hard. Or if math is racist.

Meanwhile, our children will compete with those who can do the math.

Artificial intelligence is changing how work gets done. But reading, reasoning, and communicating remain essential. A child who cannot evaluate an answer is poorly equipped to know when a machine gets it wrong.

The age of abundance is not a participation trophy.

Opportunity requires preparation. Preparation requires adults willing to tell the truth—and act on it.

RESERVE YOUR SEAT TODAY

That’s why we’re bringing parents, educators, faith leaders, and community voices together for our 2nd annual Faith, Family & Future Forum this Saturday, October 24, in Germantown, Philadelphia.

After the forum , a limited number of attendees will have the opportunity to tour a historic Underground Railroad station. A reminder of the courage it took to move America closer to its founding promise that all men are created equal—and our responsibility to carry that work forward.

Reserve your seat for the Faith, Family & Future Forum →

The future will belong to the prepared. Let’s make sure our children are among them.

Saturday, October 24, 2026 | Doors open at 8:30am. Program starts at 9am - 2pm.

📍 Braid Mill, 441 E. High Street, Germantown, Philadelphia

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Caribbean fusion brunch included.

Tickets start at $35. Pastors, teachers, and Germantown residents attend FREE. Registration is required, and seating is limited.

RESERVE YOUR SEAT TODAY

Let’s get to work!

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