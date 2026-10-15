Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

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Sharon Beautiful Evening's avatar
Sharon Beautiful Evening
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I believe you already know why Philly public schools have failed our youth, Kathy. Keep declaring this shameful and totally despicable trend in ALL public schools (for the most part) - TRUTH ALWAYS EXPOSES and hopefully more and more concerned parents (foster, natural, adoptive - whatever adult is involved) will become involved to TURN THE TIDE. It's been sliding downward for our country's youth for the last SIXTY YEARS (around the time teachers' unions proliferated throughout our nation).

JEHOVAH JIREH - He HAS, He DOES, He WILL!

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