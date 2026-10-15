In 2013, just 21% of Mississippi’s fourth graders scored proficient or above in reading. By 2024, that number had climbed to 32%.

During those same 11 years, Philadelphia moved from just 14% to 17%.

Meanwhile, the national average actually declined from 34% to 30%.

Mississippi didn’t just improve. It defied a national trend.

So what did Mississippi do differently? And why can’t Philadelphia do the same?

In just 9 days, we’re bringing that conversation to Germantown!

Join us for our 2nd Annual F3 Forum: Faith • Family • Future of Education in America, where parents, educators, pastors, and community leaders will explore what works—and how we create the conditions for success.

📅 Saturday, October 24 | 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

📍 Brand Mills, 441 E. High Street, Philadelphia

🎟️ Tickets start at $35. FREE for pastors, teachers, and Germantown residents. Caribbean fusion lunch included.

REGISTER TODAY — SEATING IS LIMITED

If Mississippi can do it, surely Philadelphia can too.

Let’s get to work!

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