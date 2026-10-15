In 2013, just 21% of Mississippi’s fourth graders scored proficient or above in reading. By 2024, that number had climbed to 32%.
During those same 11 years, Philadelphia moved from just 14% to 17%.
Meanwhile, the national average actually declined from 34% to 30%.
Mississippi didn’t just improve. It defied a national trend.
So what did Mississippi do differently? And why can’t Philadelphia do the same?
In just 9 days, we’re bringing that conversation to Germantown!
Join us for our 2nd Annual F3 Forum: Faith • Family • Future of Education in America, where parents, educators, pastors, and community leaders will explore what works—and how we create the conditions for success.
📅 Saturday, October 24 | 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
📍 Brand Mills, 441 E. High Street, Philadelphia
🎟️ Tickets start at $35. FREE for pastors, teachers, and Germantown residents. Caribbean fusion lunch included.
REGISTER TODAY — SEATING IS LIMITED
If Mississippi can do it, surely Philadelphia can too.
Let’s get to work!
I believe you already know why Philly public schools have failed our youth, Kathy. Keep declaring this shameful and totally despicable trend in ALL public schools (for the most part) - TRUTH ALWAYS EXPOSES and hopefully more and more concerned parents (foster, natural, adoptive - whatever adult is involved) will become involved to TURN THE TIDE. It's been sliding downward for our country's youth for the last SIXTY YEARS (around the time teachers' unions proliferated throughout our nation).
JEHOVAH JIREH - He HAS, He DOES, He WILL!