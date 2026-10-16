FROM EVIDENCE TO ACTION

THE FACTS: What does Philadelphia’s academic performance reveal, and what can Mississippi’s remarkable progress teach us?

THE STANDARD: What should every child know, understand, and be capable of doing before entering adulthood?

THE SOLUTIONS: What actually builds success, and what roles must parents, educators, pastors, and community leaders play?

THE REALITIES: An honest conversation about the streets, the system, and the obstacles facing Philadelphia’s young people.

THE ACTION: Philadelphia, What Now? An opportunity for attendees to help identify practical next steps for our homes, schools, and communities.

This is where you become part of the conversation.

We’re not bringing people together simply to listen to experts. We’re bringing people together to learn from one another, challenge assumptions, raise expectations, and identify what we can begin doing in our own homes, schools, and communities.

Because the future of our children is too important to leave to government.

Join us.

Saturday, October 24, 2026 | 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

📍 Braid Mill, 441 E. High Street, Germantown, Philadelphia

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Caribbean fusion brunch included.

Tickets start at $35. Pastors, teachers, and Germantown residents attend FREE. Registration is required, and seating is limited.

RESERVE YOUR SEAT TODAY

If Mississippi can do it, surely Philadelphia can too.

Let’s get to work!

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