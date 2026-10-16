Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

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Mark Loebick's avatar
Mark Loebick
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Help me sell the idea, to have a.i. RESEARCH every candidate, and compare their WHOLE BIO to OUR Constitution, and released the RESULTS, UNTOUCHED! Just to SEE what IT DOES! It will either prove to be reliable, or it will HAVE HUGE BIASES built into it! What do you think? Worth a shot?

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