Five days from now, we’ll gather for our 2nd Annual F3 Forum. The future will belong to the prepared. The question is: Will our children be among them?

AI is accelerating. Industries are being reinvented. New fortunes will be created. Entire categories of work will disappear—and new ones we cannot yet name will emerge.

The future is not waiting.

The world will not slow down because our schools failed to teach children to read. Employers will not lower their standards because adults lowered ours. And artificial intelligence will not wait patiently while we debate whether proficiency is too demanding an expectation.

The coming age of abundance may create more opportunity than any generation has ever seen.

But abundance is not automatically inherited.

It must be understood.

It must be prepared for.

And ultimately, it must be built.

In 5 days, we move from concern to action. Join us.

Saturday, October 24, 2026 | 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

📍 Braid Mill, 441 E. High Street, Germantown, Philadelphia

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Caribbean fusion brunch included.

Tickets start at $35. Pastors, teachers, and Germantown residents attend FREE. Registration is required, and seating is limited.

If Mississippi can do it, surely Philadelphia can too.

RESERVE YOUR SEAT TODAY

Let’s get to work!

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