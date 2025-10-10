We’re just 15 days away from the Seed & Roots Summit: Faith, Family & The Future of Work, happening October 25 in Philadelphia.

This isn’t just an event — it’s a moment to gather, to rebuild, and to remind our sons what’s possible.

Our boys, especially, are searching for purpose, hope, and opportunity in a world that too often leaves them behind.

At the Summit, they’ll hear from builders, business leaders, and men of faith who are proving every day that responsibility, vision, and hard work still matter — and that their lives have meaning.

🎟️ Bring them with you.

Let them see what it looks like to build, to believe, and to belong.

👉 Reserve Your Tickets Now

The seeds we plant today will shape the men — and the nation — of tomorrow. 🌱

Stay connected:

Website: www.KathyBarnette.com

Twitter: / kathy4truth

Audacy: The Kathy Barnette Show

Instagram: / kathy4truth

Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/Kathy4TruthFB