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Tucker Carlson just handed the woke right its most embarrassing moment yet, and Kathy breaks down exactly why. In this video, Kathy reacts to Tucker’s recent sit-down where he seems to question whether defeating Hitler was even worth it, and the clip alone is enough to make your jaw drop. From there, Kathy connects it to a growing pattern among certain voices on the right who seem more interested in tearing down the people and institutions that built this country than defending them.

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