Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette
The Kathy Barnette Show
100+ Days Since Oct 7th: Part I
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-43:45

100+ Days Since Oct 7th: Part I

Kathy Barnette's avatar
Kathy Barnette
Mar 05, 2024

Kathy sits down to discuss the critical developments since October 7, emphasizing the complex Israeli-Palestinian relationship, the impact on the Abraham Accords, and the roles of FATA and Hamas in the ongoing conflict. She critiques the international response, particularly the International Court of Justice's stance on genocide accusations against Israel. She explores the broader geopolitical implications, including the involvement of South Africa and the global community's perception of the conflict.      Please visit our great sponsors:   My Pillow: https://mypillow.com/kathy It's the bedding sale you don't want to miss. Refresh your rest with My Pillow.    Check out Kathy’s book: Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain: Being Black and Conservative in America.     Show Notes:    • [0:00] Welcome back to The Kathy Barnette Show!   • [0:30] Today’s topic: What has gone on in the past 100+ days since October 7th, 2023    • [1:00] “October 7th has gone down in the history books as one of the largest calculated mass murders of Jews in a single Day.”   • [5:30] FATA's Response and the Abraham Accords    • [6:00] Vivek Campaign Advisor SPEAKS OUT on the Israel vs. Palestine WAR!    • [10:00] The political landscape in the Palestinian territories    • [17:45] South Africa's involvement in bringing the case to the ICJ   • [25:00] Kathy's first-hand observations of Palestinian living conditions   • [30:30] Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain: Being Black and Conservative in America   • [31:00] Conflating the term "genocide" and the importance of precise language   • [33:30] Overuse of the word "racism" diluting its meaning    • [36:30] Ad Break   • [41:00] Stay tuned for part II next week to discuss: South Africa’s Involvement in claiming genocide      Thanks for listening to this episode of The Kathy Barnette Show. Remember to subscribe for more insightful conversations, share this episode with those interested in understanding the deeper aspects of our government, and provide your feedback for future topics.

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