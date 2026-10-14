🎧 10 Days to Go! The F3 Forum + An Exclusive Underground Railroad Tour

10 DAYS TO GO!

In just 10 days, we’re gathering in historic Germantown, Philadelphia, for our 2nd Annual F3 Forum: Faith • Family • Future of Education in America.

Can Philadelphia become America’s next Mississippi Miracle?

Mississippi has demonstrated that meaningful improvements in education are possible. Now we’re bringing together parents, educators, pastors, and community leaders to explore what worked, what Philadelphia can learn, and how each of us can help create the conditions for success.

And we’ve added something extraordinary!

Saturday, October 24 | 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Braid Mills, 441 E. High Street, Philadelphia PA 19144

Caribbean fusion lunch included.

Following the Forum, attendees will have an opportunity to tour a historic Underground Railroad site in Germantown - an experience connecting our nation’s struggle for freedom with our responsibility to prepare the next generation for the future.

Very limited tour spaces are available.

Tickets start at $35. Pastors, teachers, and Germantown residents attend free. Everyone must register, and seating is limited.

👉 Reserve your seat today.

The future of America will not be determined in Washington, D.C. It will be determined in our homes, in our schools, and in our communities.

Blessings,

Kathy B.