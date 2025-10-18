Kathy Barnette
Faith, Family, and a Few Fantastic Door Prizes
The Seed & Roots Summit 2025
6 hrs ago
Kathy Barnette
Meet Matt Cole: CEO, Strive Asset Management
Americans must reclaim agency—over their work, their wealth, and their future.
Oct 17
Kathy Barnette
Meet Guy Berkebile: Entrepreneur, Innovator, and Advocate for America’s Workforce
If there’s anyone who understands what it means to build something from the ground up, it’s Guy Berkebile.
Oct 16
Kathy Barnette
Your Ticket Could Win BIG!
Get your ticket today...
Oct 15
Kathy Barnette
Meet Brad Anderson: Former CEO of Best Buy & Visionary on the Future of Work
Have you purchased your tickets yet?
Oct 14
Kathy Barnette
Meet Delano Squires: Senior Fellow at The Heritage Foundation & Defender of Faith, Family, and Freedom
Have you gotten your tickets yet?
Oct 13
Kathy Barnette
Meet Dave Conklin: AI Expert, Entrepreneur, and Guide to the Future of Work
AI isn’t taking your job. But someone who understands AI will.
Oct 12
Kathy Barnette
Meet Kim Klacik: Founder of Red Renaissance PAC
Be in the room where it happens.
Oct 11
Kathy Barnette
15 Days Away — The Seed & Roots Summit
Our boys, especially, are searching for purpose, hope, and opportunity in a world that too often leaves them behind.
Oct 10
Kathy Barnette
Publicly endorsed by Elon Musk
Meet Kaizen Asiedu: The Emmy-Winning Philosopher Redefining Clarity in a Noisy World
Oct 9
Kathy Barnette
18 Days Away — The Seed & Roots Summit
Secure your spot...
Oct 7
Kathy Barnette
It’s Official: The Seed & Roots Summit Is Coming to Philadelphia
Reserve your seat... I would love to see you...
Oct 6
Kathy Barnette
