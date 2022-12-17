Former National Grassroots Director for former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy / Homeschool Mom / Author / Veteran / ‘22 Republican Senate Candidate, PA against Dr. Oz

National Grassroots Director and Senior Advisor to the Vivek Ramaswamy Presidential Campaign, Kathy Barnette is an author, veteran, former adjunct professor of corporate finance, wife, homeschooling momma bear, and 2022 Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate, PA.

Kathy defied tremendous odds in her most recent campaign for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Going up against an unprecedented smear campaign and big money, she ran a formidable race and surged in the last few days. Having spent less than $2 million to run her entire campaign, Kathy was in a statistical tie for 1st place and ultimately secured over 330,000+ Pennsylvanians’ votes. She is a veteran, a former adjunct professor of corporate finance, an author, a proud wife and mother of two great children, and the host of The Kathy Barnette Show on Apple Podcast.

Kathy’s first book “Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain: Being Black and Conservative in America” explains why Leftists policies have failed the black community time and time again – and will fail the larger American community as Democrats rush to the hard Left of the party.

Kathy did not look at a spreadsheet to learn about poverty. She did not read a book to understand overcoming great obstacles. Having grown up on a pig farm in southern Alabama, Kathy was raised in a home with no insulation, no running water, an outhouse in the back and a well on the side. Nevertheless, she went on to become the first in her family to attend and finish college. She served her country proudly for ten years in the Armed Forces Reserves, where she was accepted into Officer Candidate School. She worked in the financial industry, corporate America, as an adjunct professor of corporate finance, authored her first book and ran a highly competitive senatorial campaign.

